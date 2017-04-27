Nigeria committed to eradicating polio, says Buhari
Nigeria is firmly committed to ensuring that polio is totally eradicated from all communities all over the country, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, in a speech delivered by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Vice President Osinbajo spoke when he represented President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Polio Eradication where stakeholders deliberated on determined and ongoing government efforts to combat the spread of the deadly disease in the country on Thursday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!