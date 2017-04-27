Nigeria committed to eradicating polio, says Buhari

Nigeria is firmly committed to ensuring that polio is totally eradicated from all communities all over the country, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, in a speech delivered by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. Vice President Osinbajo spoke when he represented President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Polio Eradication where stakeholders deliberated on determined and ongoing government efforts to combat the spread of the deadly disease in the country on Thursday.

