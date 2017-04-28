Nigeria Customs impounds 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa – Premium Times
Nigeria Customs impounds 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa
The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of Nigerian Customs Services, NCS, has impounded a trailer carrying 377 bags of imported rice concealed among some local goods. The command's Comptroller, Abutu Onaja, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kano …
