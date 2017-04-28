Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Customs impounds 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa – Premium Times

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Nigeria Customs impounds 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa – Premium Times

Premium Times

Nigeria Customs impounds 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa
Premium Times
The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of Nigerian Customs Services, NCS, has impounded a trailer carrying 377 bags of imported rice concealed among some local goods. The command's Comptroller, Abutu Onaja, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kano …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.