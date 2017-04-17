Nigeria Customs urges Nigerians to see smuggling as a crime
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has urged Nigerians to help in the fight against Smugglers and this can only be achieved if the citizens see smuggling as a crime. According to the, Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Joseph Attah, , who made the appeal on Monday in Abuja. He said that the service anti-smuggling …
The post Nigeria Customs urges Nigerians to see smuggling as a crime appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG