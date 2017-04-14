Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Easter – Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT Minister Pleads – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments


National Accord

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Easter – Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT Minister Pleads
AllAfrica.com
As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, which marks the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord, Jesus Christ, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Musa Bello has urged residents of the
Easter Celebration: Bello felicitates with FCT ResidentsNational Accord

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.