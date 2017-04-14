Nigeria: Easter – Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT Minister Pleads – AllAfrica.com
National Accord
Nigeria: Easter – Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT Minister Pleads
AllAfrica.com
As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter, which marks the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord, Jesus Christ, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Muhammad Musa Bello has urged residents of the …
Easter Celebration: Bello felicitates with FCT Residents
