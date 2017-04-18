Pages Navigation Menu

‘Nigeria economy now out of recession’

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

World Economics, a well known organisation based in London, has declared that Nigeria’s economy is out of recession.

The organisation that is dedicated to producing financial analysis of the world economy on Tuesday stated through series of tweet that “Nigeria economy is now out of recession and growing strongly in April.”

It stated that “The rate of price inflation remains substantial but continues to moderate in April. The organisation equally opines that “Monthly sales continue to pick up sharply in April.”

See some tweet:

 

