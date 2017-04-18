‘Nigeria economy now out of recession’
By Nwafor Sunday
World Economics, a well known organisation based in London, has declared that Nigeria’s economy is out of recession.
The organisation that is dedicated to producing financial analysis of the world economy on Tuesday stated through series of tweet that “Nigeria economy is now out of recession and growing strongly in April.”
It stated that “The rate of price inflation remains substantial but continues to moderate in April. The organisation equally opines that “Monthly sales continue to pick up sharply in April.”
See some tweet:
Nigeria: Monthly sales continue to pick up sharply in April. #SMI https://t.co/ZUknLLybaK pic.twitter.com/2yNrd4gBb2
— World Economics (@WorldEconomics) April 18, 2017
Nigeria: Nigerian Economy Now Out of Recession and Growing Strongly in April. #SMI https://t.co/ZUknLLybaK pic.twitter.com/CEHayXQAWP
— World Economics (@WorldEconomics) April 18, 2017
Nigeria: Rate of price inflation remains substantial but continues to moderate in April. #SMI https://t.co/ZUknLLybaK pic.twitter.com/VSalvcwrWX
— World Economics (@WorldEconomics) April 18, 2017
The post ‘Nigeria economy now out of recession’ appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG