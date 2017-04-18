‘Nigeria economy now out of recession’

By Nwafor Sunday

World Economics, a well known organisation based in London, has declared that Nigeria’s economy is out of recession.

The organisation that is dedicated to producing financial analysis of the world economy on Tuesday stated through series of tweet that “Nigeria economy is now out of recession and growing strongly in April.”

It stated that “The rate of price inflation remains substantial but continues to moderate in April. The organisation equally opines that “Monthly sales continue to pick up sharply in April.”

See some tweet:

Nigeria: Nigerian Economy Now Out of Recession and Growing Strongly in April. #SMI https://t.co/ZUknLLybaK pic.twitter.com/CEHayXQAWP — World Economics (@WorldEconomics) April 18, 2017

Nigeria: Rate of price inflation remains substantial but continues to moderate in April. #SMI https://t.co/ZUknLLybaK pic.twitter.com/VSalvcwrWX — World Economics (@WorldEconomics) April 18, 2017

