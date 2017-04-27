Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Ezekwesili Calls for Policy Reform in Education – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Nigeria: Ezekwesili Calls for Policy Reform in Education
AllAfrica.com
A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has called for a policy reform in the education sector to enable the country become one of the most developed nations in the world. She made this remark at a recent two-day education convention

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.