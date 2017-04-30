Nigeria impresses ITF as Tombim Abuja Open serves off
International Tennis Federation (ITF) Head of Operations for Africa
and Middle East, Iain Smith has stated that the world governing body
is impressed with Nigeria’s growing commitment to tennis.
The South African gold badge referee, who conducted a three-day
ITF/CAT Workshop and Refresher Courses for White Badge officials in
West and Central Africa held from April 27th – 29th 2017 in Abuja,
urged the country not to relent in the drive to reach a high standard
in the sport.
“The ITF is aware of the commitment to tennis development in Nigeria.
Gradually, Nigeria is getting more international tournaments in
addition to the Lagos Governor’s Cup which has the highest
prize-money in Africa for ITF Futures men and women . This is good
for Nigeria and the game and we are very impressed,” he said, after
the course which featured 11 Nigerians, a Ghanaian and a Togolese.
Meanwhile the 3rd Tombim Abuja Open will serve off Monday with seven
Nigerians competing in the main draw of 32.
Nigeria’s best ranked player Sylvester Emmanuel (1160) faces a tough
tie as he battles world no 311 Italian Alessandro Bega, who is seeded
third.
Emmanuel Idoko, a wildcard beneficiary, had a daunting task against
second seed Canadian, Brayden Schnur, who is the world number 308.
Clifford Enosoregbe keeps a date with British qualifier, Joe Cooper
just as Emmanuel Emeruwa confronts seventh seed, Benjamin Lock of
Zimbabwe ranked no 457.
Also, Imeh Ubon battles Mark Fynn of Zimbabwe while Thomas Otu heads
for a showdown with Henry Atseye in an all-Nigeria clash.
The Tombim Open is the first of the three ITF Futures billed for
Nigeria to be followed by the Dayak Championship and the GSL Open
which are also holding this May.
