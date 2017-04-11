Nigeria is a priority partner to Germany

By Onome Amawhe

German Consul General in Lagos, Ingo Herbert is a distinguished diplomat with vast experience in different roles. He has a pragmatic world view which seeks win-win situations in trade and diplomacy. Herbert was confirmed as Consul General in September 2015. Before his nomination, he had served as Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in Pretoria and Tanzania. Previous assignments include Deputy Head of Division at German Foreign Service, Ministry for Cultural Affairs in Berlin and Press Officer at German Embassy in Tel Aviv. Meet The Boss recently had the opportunity to sit down with the Consul General for an interview.

THIS is your first experience as a Consul General. How does it compare to being the deputy head of mission in Pretoria where you served?

I think that I’ve been well prepared for my current role here in Nigeria, having served as the deputy head of mission in South Africa and Tanzania. As deputy head of mission, I dealt much more with the in-house keeping so I got to learn a lot about the management of an embassy. Of course, that meant that whenever the ambassador was away, I represented him in every capacity.

In addition to being deputy head of mission, I was also the head of economic section in South Africa which was quite a big office because of the very intense economic relation we have with South Africa (A lot of German companies in Sub-Saharan Africa are all very well represented in South Africa). I’ve had other postings too in Tel Aviv as Press Officer and because of the holocaust that was one of the most sensitive postings for me as a German.

All in all, what I enjoy here as Consul General is that I am the one who can really give the guidelines as to the activity of the consulate. As the boss here, I like to work in a team and convince them about my ideas and what I would like to achieve. And I think that since I’ve been here, we’ve done a lot to make our consulate quite visible.

How does being consul general compare to being ambassador? What are the differences between the two positions?

Many people still refer to the embassy when they approach us but the distinction is that embassies are always domiciled in countries’ capitals, just like you have the Nigerian embassy in Berlin or in Washington and consulates in Frankfurt and New York. And then you have consulates in places where there’s an economic interest and socio-cultural scientific importance; which is not the case here in Lagos, where you have a lot of tourist-issued German community. In Spain for example, we have a Consulate General in Barcelona which is of course an important economic hub for Spain but also at the coast we have a lot of German tourists spending the winter there every year. The same in Cape Town. Basically, we have only two consulates in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa: One is in Cape Town and the other one is here in Lagos.

Cape Town is of course an economically important place and seat of the parliament there. But the other reason is that there is a huge German community in South Africa and during the Christmas holidays when we have winter in Germany I think more than a hundred thousand Germans are spending their holidays in South Africa, especially in Western Cape. But these, we do not have here. We are in Lagos because we deal with the consular (legal work) for the whole of Nigeria and then because of the economic importance of Lagos (Lagos alone as the seventh largest economy in Africa) and all German companies which are in Nigeria have their representations here in Lagos. And most of the Germans in Nigeria are based in Lagos. So for us, the natural place to have a consulate in Nigeria is Lagos because there’s no other city in Africa that’s as important. Mombasa is another place that has a lot of German tourists but we only have a Honorary Consul there and not a consulate because it’s not economically such a power house like Lagos.

How has diplomacy changed in the course of your career?

It has changed a lot. I started my career in 1988 at the Diplomatic Academy in Bonn. At the time, we had the West and East Germany with the bi-polar world and the cold war between the east and west. The socialist bloc and western bloc were the main parameters of world politics as well as a clear definition of the so called “third world”. I mean, there were already developments going on in Poland and Hungary as at 1988, but no one really foresaw such a radical change so quickly. Nowadays, we have what we would call ‘the globalized world’ and multi-polar world with many different actors and crisis hot spots: Asia with China rising, new powerful players, the emerging countries.

I think it’s not so easy anymore and there have been a lot of unexpected developments like in the Arab world and new conflicts or even in Europe new challenges like more recently the Brexit. In addition, there are more and more topics that can only be solved through international cooperation like environmental, climate, health or other developmental issues.I would say diplomacy has completely changed going back to the time when I started. For me, it has become very complex but on the other hand, I would say it’s been much more interesting even if there’s always a tendency we’d like to have more black and white and easy structures in world policies.

What are the challenges you’ve had working as the German Consul General in Nigeria?

I think one challenge which I like is to understand the Nigerian politics and how the economy (businesses) function. Another challenge that I see as a personal goal is the image of Nigeria which needs to be improved. I think you know this yourself. Even President Buhari mentioned it in London during one of his trips that there’s this image question which everyone has to work on. This is also a major issue for me especially because of my task to bring back German investments to Nigeria. In the face of this image question though, I was quite astonished about the huge community of highly educated repatriates, with vast work experience, who have come back and really want to make an impact. I find these people as a great asset for the future development of Nigeria and for investors looking for partners in Nigeria that one could find such partners here.

How would you describe Germany’s current relationship with the Republic of Nigeria?

At the official level, I would say we have very good relations. We have a Bi-National Commission that will meet in Abuja in October and which will be headed by the Foreign Ministers of Nigeria and Germany. The commission has sub-groups such as the Political Dialogue which recently took place last June in Abuja and chaired by permanent secretaries of both foreign ministries. I can assure you that Germany considers Nigeria as a priority partner country in Africa together with South Africa. Therefore when Germany hosted the annual G7 summit in Elmau (Bavaria)in June last year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited President Buhari as one of the few foreign Heads of State to attend. Considering the different roles of Embassies and Consualtes as mentioned above, these official relations are good in many fields but mainly handled by the embassy in Abuja.

On the other hand, when it comes to our task here at the consulate, the economic relations have also improved and there are interests of German businesses to come back especially with this new policy of diversification. Although, the German companies are not in the major oil and gas business but when it comes to production and setting up new businesses; Nigeria is an interesting partner for Germany. And I think that there is always a room for improvement. The cultural relations I would say are very well established as I have seen last week when the director in charge of the Goethe Institute Nigeria left after five years. Through this, I was able to see first-hand how artistes appreciate the Goethe Institute and the space it gives and initiatives it supports.

At the time of your assumption of office, there were about 30,000 Nigerians in Germany. What is the current figure?

In 2014, there were around 30,000 Nigerians in Germany. That increased to 37,000 in 2015. That’s really more than I thought but still it’s not in comparison to U.K or U.S but the largest foreign population in Germany is the Turkish one. Our Foreign Minister during an Africa-German business forum last September noted that Africa is a continent that is very near and at the same time very far from Germany. And I think he is right because more than a hundred years ago Germany had colonies in Africa but it’s not really part of the current identity of Germany. But all the Nigerians that I’ve met and who’ve visited Germany, i.e. Berlin, or who have lived there for some time told me they really loved the country or the city of Berlin; this also helps to foster the relations.

Another interesting aspect is that many of these Nigerians are married to Germans. And it’s very interesting for us as consulate to work with the children of these Nigerians who are quite in way small ambassadors for our relations when they return to Nigeria. One such ambassador is Ade Bantu and his project”Afropolitan Vibes” in Freedompark every third Friday of the month. The other point is, Nigerians who have studied in Germany and returning are also good for our relations. In line with this, we have created some kind of alumni network with the German Academic Exchange Service and the Alexander-von-Humboldt-Foundation to stay in contact and continue the link.

The post Nigeria is a priority partner to Germany appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

