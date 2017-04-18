Nigeria: Life expectancy increases to 53 years – UNDP
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) latest Human Development Report says life expectancy in Nigeria is now 53 years. The number of years was hitherto 46. The report released n Abuja on Tuesday, however, showed that Nigeria dropped to 152 in Human development Indices (HDI) against her 151 ranking in 2014 notwithstanding the achievement recorded within […]
