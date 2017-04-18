Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Life expectancy increases to 53 years – UNDP

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) latest Human Development Report says life expectancy in Nigeria is now 53 years. The number of years was hitherto 46. The report released n Abuja on Tuesday, however, showed that Nigeria dropped to 152 in Human development Indices (HDI) against her 151 ranking in 2014 notwithstanding the achievement recorded within […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigeria: Life expectancy increases to 53 years – UNDP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.