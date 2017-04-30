Nigeria lost $850 million to gas flaring in 2015 – Official – Premium Times
Premium Times
Nigeria lost $850 million to gas flaring in 2015 – Official
The Department of Petroleum Resources said that Nigeria, the ninth largest gas producing nation in the world, lost over $850 million to gas flaring in 2015. Pat Maseli, Deputy Director, Head, Upstream, DPR, gave the statistics at the just concluded …
