Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Man Invents a Jet Car that Float on Water, Fly in Air and Drive on Road

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Kehinde Durojaiye developed a transport device that shares the same attributes with a car, aircraft as well as a ship.

According to reports, the device tagged a ‘Jet Car’ has the ability to float on water, fly in the air and can be driven on land.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The Jet Car being tested on water, road and air respectively

This inexplicable development coming from a Nigerian despite lack of support from the government or advanced knowledge in technological development like Japan and others has been applauded by netizens.

Reports have it that it has been tested and it covered 86 miles when Durojaiye drove it from Lagos to Ibadan at the speed of 120 km/hr.

The post Nigeria Man Invents a Jet Car that Float on Water, Fly in Air and Drive on Road appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.