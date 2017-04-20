Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria needs reform to avoid future forex crisis, says World Bank

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The World Bank

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The World Bank official noted that continued monetary policy tightening would address the pressures on the Naira.

The post Nigeria needs reform to avoid future forex crisis, says World Bank appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.