Nigeria Police denies taking Budget documents from Senator Danjuma’s Apartment

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the search warrant executed in Sen. Danjuma Goje’s house has nothing to do with the 2017 budget as alleged by reports in the media credited to him. The Police on April 20 searched Goje’s house situated at No. 10 Haile Salasie Street, Asokoro District Abuja, following intelligence report …

