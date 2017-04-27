Nigeria qualifies for African Junior Team’s Tennis Championships

Despite losing to Benin Republic to finish second in the girls’ event of the ITF/CAT West & Central African Junior Team Championships, Nigeria has qualified for the continental finals holding in Morocco come September.

Despite spirited efforts from the Nigerian teenagers, they met a stiff opposition in the doubles match against Benin Republic girls for the encounter to end 2-1 in favour of the visitor.

In the three-team competition, it was Benin Republic that emerged winner after winning all their matches against host – Nigeria, and Ghana, while Nigeria settled for second place after beating Ghana and then lost to Benin Republic.

The three-man Nigerian girls’ team led by 10-year-old Serena Teluwo, Iye Onoja and Oiza Yakubu secured one of the two slots alongside Benin Republic for the continental championship holding in Morocco.

A not-too-impressive Teluwo told NationSport after the tournament yesterday at the Lagos National Stadium that she was not too happy with the loss to Benin Republic.

“I feel very bad that we lost to Benin Republic after winning against Ghana. I think I lost control and I was also angry with myself. I missed some crucial point and this really affected us in the doubles match. But we will start working hard for the main event in Morocco. Playing this tournament has taught me to work as a team and not to blame my teammate whenever we are playing,” she said.

Unlike their female counterpart, the Nigerian boys’ team were not that luck as they lost all their matches to finish last in the competition.

In the boys’ category, Ghana and Togo secured the two slots while the trio of Fortune Joseph, Gabriel Inyang and David Ekpeyong lost their final group match to Benin Republic yesterday amidst expectations from the cheering Lagos fans.