Nigeria Ranks 19th On Africa’s Investment Destination Index – Naija247news

Nigeria Ranks 19th On Africa's Investment Destination Index

Nigeria Ranks 19th On Africa's Investment Destination Index
Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has been ranked 19th most attractive destination for investments flowing into the continent's 54 countries, according to the latest Africa Investment Index (AII) 2016 by Quantum Global's independent research arm
