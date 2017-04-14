Nigeria receives 500,000 doses of Meningitis C vaccine- WHO

Nigeria has received 500,000 doses of meningitis C containing vaccine to combat the epidemic in the country, the WHO has said. The doses were sent by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, an organisation that coordinates the provision of vaccine during outbreak emergencies. Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu, the WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, said…

