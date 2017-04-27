Pages Navigation Menu

The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria requires 80000 stations to join smart world – NCC
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said Nigeria needs at least 80,000 telecommunication base stations to actualise its dream of being a smart country. The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said on Thursday in Lagos …

