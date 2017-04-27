Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Seizes Foreign Vessel for Alleged Theft of Shell Crude – Bloomberg

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Nigeria Seizes Foreign Vessel for Alleged Theft of Shell Crude
Bloomberg
Nigeria detained a vessel with crew members from countries including Pakistan, Indonesia and Ukraine for alleged theft of crude from a facility owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the navy said. The tanker, MT TECNE, was apprehended before dawn on April 25 …

