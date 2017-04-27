Nigeria Seizes Foreign Vessel for Alleged Theft of Shell Crude – Bloomberg
|
Nigeria Seizes Foreign Vessel for Alleged Theft of Shell Crude
Bloomberg
Nigeria detained a vessel with crew members from countries including Pakistan, Indonesia and Ukraine for alleged theft of crude from a facility owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the navy said. The tanker, MT TECNE, was apprehended before dawn on April 25 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!