Nigeria: Senate Suspension – Why I Will Not Apologise to Saraki, Ndume Says – AllAfrica.com
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigeria: Senate Suspension – Why I Will Not Apologise to Saraki, Ndume Says
AllAfrica.com
The suspended senator, Ali Ndume, has provided more insight into his suspension, saying he will not apologise to Senate President Bukola Saraki in order to get reinstated. Mr. Ndume spoke on Saturday as a crowd of supporters turned out on to receive …
Borno Monarch Calls for Reversal of Ndume's Suspension
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG