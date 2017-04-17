Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Senate Suspension – Why I Will Not Apologise to Saraki, Ndume Says

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Nigeria: Senate Suspension – Why I Will Not Apologise to Saraki, Ndume Says
AllAfrica.com
The suspended senator, Ali Ndume, has provided more insight into his suspension, saying he will not apologise to Senate President Bukola Saraki in order to get reinstated. Mr. Ndume spoke on Saturday as a crowd of supporters turned out on to receive
Borno Monarch Calls for Reversal of Ndume's SuspensionTHISDAY Newspapers

