Nigeria set to reduce number of foreign missions

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, says it is expensive to close a country’s embassy although it will be beneficial in the long run. Onyeama said at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday that the reduction of Nigeria’s foreign missions was on the agenda of the administration. “The […]

