Nigeria set to reduce number of foreign missions
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, says it is expensive to close a country’s embassy although it will be beneficial in the long run. Onyeama said at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja on Sunday that the reduction of Nigeria’s foreign missions was on the agenda of the administration. “The […]
Nigeria set to reduce number of foreign missions
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG