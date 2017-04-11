Nigeria should be fully digitised for the good of the Nation – Ericsson
It has been said so many times that digital transformation is the key to growth in different industries, enterprises and government agencies. Connectivity which prevails as the panacea for the deployment of digital services and applications for enterprises, government and carriers, has totally transformed the way businesses are managed and government operates, making everything easier,…
