Nigeria should be fully digitised for the good of the Nation – Ericsson

It has been said so many times that digital transformation is the key to growth in different industries, enterprises and government agencies. Connectivity which prevails as the panacea for the deployment of digital services and applications for enterprises, government and carriers, has totally transformed the way businesses are managed and government operates, making everything easier,…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria should be fully digitised for the good of the Nation – Ericsson appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

