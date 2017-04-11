Nigeria to become West Africa’s hub for FPSO integration

The Chairman of the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL), Ladipupo Jadesimi, has expressed the hope of Nigeria emerging the hub for Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) integration in the nearest future.

Jadesimi, who expressed optimism on the fast growing development at the logistics base, however, bemoaned allegations that the company is berthing vessels illegally at the base.

Speaking during the visit of the Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Exports and Free Zones, Grace Adeyemo, to the free zone, LADOL boss quoting from the Act, Schedule seven, paragraph three, said: “Vessels including those coming from foreign waters or local waters may call directly at LADOL Free Trade Zone,”

Jadesimi called on government agencies to support the effort by LADOL to make Nigeria the hub of FPSO integration in West Africa adding that doing so will ensure increased revenue for the federal government.

Adeyemo commended the LADOL chairman for his foresight and the tenacity to ensure that his vision becomes a reality. She said: “When we came last year, a lot of things were in place, now I can see that much more have been put in place and others are springing up. Just like you have said, this is an indigenous investment put up by you. For any Nigerian to seat and dream about this and bring it to reality, I think you deserve much applaud.”

She added: “By this investment scheme on the ground, Nigeria is now a place to be reckoned with on the world map when it comes to certain technicalities that you have mentioned. It is an uncommon insight that you have put on the ground. We are proud of you and we are proud that you are a Nigerian. Other free trade zones have equity participation by other nationals. LADOL is the only free trade zone that we have visited that has such huge expertise and is owned by a Nigerian.”

