Nigeria to boost growth with non-oil revenues, anti-corruption war – Adeosun

Mrs. Adeosun said the government will also issue more international debt to pay for infrastructural projects.

The post Nigeria to boost growth with non-oil revenues, anti-corruption war – Adeosun appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

