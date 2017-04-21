Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to boost growth with non-oil revenues, anti-corruption war – Adeosun

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

Mrs. Adeosun said the government will also issue more international debt to pay for infrastructural projects.

The post Nigeria to boost growth with non-oil revenues, anti-corruption war – Adeosun appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.