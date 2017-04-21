Nigeria to boost growth with non-oil revenues, anti-corruption war – Adeosun
Mrs. Adeosun said the government will also issue more international debt to pay for infrastructural projects.
The post Nigeria to boost growth with non-oil revenues, anti-corruption war – Adeosun appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG