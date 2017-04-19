Nigeria to host African Tourism Ministers in 2018, says Lai Mohammed

Nigeria on Wednesday won the right to host, in 2018, the 61st meeting of African Ministers in charge of Tourism, tagged the UN World Tourism Organisation (WTO) Commission for Africa (CAF).

Nigeria won the hosting right by acclamation following the presentation of a five-minute video, entitled ”Simply Nigeria”, to delegates at the ongoing 59th edition of the UNWTO CAF Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The compelling video highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and tourism destinations.

Mohammed noted that Nigeria is a country of peaceful and hospitable people, and the 2018 UNWTO CAF Meeting will be a practical demonstration of the government’s commitment to developing the tourism sector as an alternative source of revenue.

He earlier told the delegates that the Nigerian government had defeated the Boko Haram insurgency, noting that occasional attacks are now launched on soft targets by the insurgents who are now on the run and do not amount to a resurgence of the group.

The Chairman of the UNWTO Commission for Africa and Zimbabwean Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Walter Nzembi, said procedurally when a member state offers its destination for the host of the next CAF, all request are put to a test.

With the question “do I take the applause of the Minister’s presentation to mean your approval of Nigeria as next destination call?” was greeted by a resounding applause, confirming Nigeria as the host of the 2018 meeting.

Hence making a case for Nigeria’s bid, which was launched at the 58th edition of the UNWTO CAF Meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, in 2015.

The Zimbabwean Minister said it presents an opportunity for the country of almost 200 million people to showcase her rich cultural heritage and to promote Nigeria as a leisure and business destination.

He described Nigeria as a fascinating country which previously hosted the UNWTO CAF Meeting in 2003, 2008 and 2012, in addition to hosting the Second World Festival of Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture in 1977.

Oyin AMINU, Abuja

