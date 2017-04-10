Nigeria to host ITF/CAT Junior Championship – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigeria to host ITF/CAT Junior Championship
Vanguard
THE Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) has allotted the hosting rights of the ITF/CAF 12 and Under West and Central Africa Junior Championship to Nigeria. The tournament which is expected to feature no fewer than 12 countries will hold in Lagos from …
