Nigeria To Stop Uncertified Teachers From Classroom As From May 31

The Federal Government has said that uncertified teachers – those without Professional ‎Certificate of the Teachers’ Registration Council (TRCN) – will not be allowed to teach beyond 2017.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Olusegun Ajiboye, who made the disclosure in Ibadan on Tuesday, averred that the Registration Council will put a stop to normal registration on May 31, 2017.

While admitting that the council has registered no fewer than 1.6 million teachers since he assumed office, Ajiboye said those that register on or before May 31, this year ‎would be exempted from the professional qualifying examination.

This he said during the 3-years Ministerial Strategic Plan by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu which is designed to end unqualified teachers in Nigerian classrooms.

He said that the first examination of TRCN would hold at the end of September 2017.

The examination, he explained, was designed to fully professionalise teaching and ensure that only those qualified were employed by government for quality assurance.

The professional qualifying examination, according to Ajiboye is designed in modules comprising category A (PhD holders), B (Master degree holders), C (Bachelor degree holders), and D (NCE holders).

Ajiboye however said the induction in higher institutions will continue while the examination will be infused as part of the requirements of induction.

“By the end of 2017, Nigerian children will be taught by only qualified professional teachers who can deliver the quality education desirous for the elevation of our children and our country. Professionalism ‎is the key for entering into the profession. Those who do not have what it takes cannot be trusted with the lives of our children. We are out to ensure a guaranteed future for our future leaders by ensuring that those who teach them are the best around. This will translate to higher performances and better value for professional teachers. The professional examination takes place by September ending and it is the first of its kind and we have structured it into modules of different categories. This is in line with the 3-year Ministerial strategic Plan education policy of the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu.”

The post Nigeria To Stop Uncertified Teachers From Classroom As From May 31 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

