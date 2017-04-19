Nigeria too beautiful to disintegrate – Lai Mohammed

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos—The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said that the country is too beautiful and great to disintegrate.

Mohammed spoke as the chairman at Lagos State University, Ojo maiden discovery lecture,tagged: Can Nigeria survive another century as a corporate entity, delivered by Chief Joseph B. Oke,”

Dr Rahman Yusuf, Director, Research and Innovations, National Universities Commission, NUC, who represented the Minister, in his opening remark called on Nigerians to shun predictions that Nigeria will break.

His words: “Everyone has a role to play in the unity of the country. As people predictions that Nigeria will disintegrate did not come to pass. We all have endeavour that Nigeria despite being a developing nation attains greatness. “ added Dr Yusuf.

In his address, the representative of Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Abode of Lagos, and chief host at the event, Mr Obafela Bank Olemoh said that; ‘’Despite the aptness of the lecture’s title, the main issue Nigeria has to deal with was, how she will survive as a corporate entity for hundred years to come?’’

On his part, Vice Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun said the aim of the lecture was to bring stakeholders together to discuss among other things fundamentals to building a united nation.

The guest speaker, Chief Oke, the immediate past chairman, Leventis Group, in his lecture observed that despite the question of Nigeria survival as entity been as old as the amalgamation; successive governments have refused to do a review of the country at its 100 years of nationhood.

Prof. Biodun Akinpelu, Director Centre for General Nigerian Studies, and the organiser of the lecture called on government to put structures in place as this will reduce the agitations by the masses. “When Nigerians are being listen to by the leaders, the issue of breaking up will be out of the place.”

The post Nigeria too beautiful to disintegrate – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

