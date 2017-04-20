Nigeria, US Trade Hits $1.36b In Two Months – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Nigeria, US Trade Hits $1.36b In Two Months
Information Nigeria
Nigeria's trade with the United States (U.S.) rose by 70.44 per cent from $799.93 million in January and to $1.36 billion in February, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Data obtained from the Fact Sheet on Nigeria – U.S. Relations …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG