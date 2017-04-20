Nigeria, US Trade Hits $1.36b In Two Months – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria, US Trade Hits $1.36b In Two Months
Nigeria's trade with the United States (U.S.) rose by 70.44 per cent from $799.93 million in January and to $1.36 billion in February, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Data obtained from the Fact Sheet on Nigeria – U.S. Relations

