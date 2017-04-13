Nigeria: Why We Blocked Patience Jonathan From Withdrawing Her $5.8 Million – Skye Bank – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Why We Blocked Patience Jonathan From Withdrawing Her $5.8 Million – Skye Bank
AllAfrica.com
Two days after Patience Jonathan was blocked from withdrawing from the $5.8 million she deposited in Skye Bank, the financial institution has explained its action. Mrs. Jonathan had on Monday visited the Maitama Branch of Skye Bank in Abuja, seeking to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG