Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Why We Blocked Patience Jonathan From Withdrawing Her $5.8 Million – Skye Bank – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Why We Blocked Patience Jonathan From Withdrawing Her $5.8 Million – Skye Bank
AllAfrica.com
Two days after Patience Jonathan was blocked from withdrawing from the $5.8 million she deposited in Skye Bank, the financial institution has explained its action. Mrs. Jonathan had on Monday visited the Maitama Branch of Skye Bank in Abuja, seeking to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.