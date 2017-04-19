Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria wins right to host UN event in 2018

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

Nigeria on Wednesday won the right to host, in 2018, the 61st meeting of African Ministers in charge of Tourism, tagged the UN World Tourism Organisation (WTO) Commission for Africa (CAF). Nigeria won the hosting right following the presentation of a five-minute video, entitled “Simply Nigeria”, to delegates at the ongoing 59th edition of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

