Nigeria Would be better if we Devote Half the Interest and Energy Put into #BBNaija to Public Service Elections – Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot has shared his thoughts on the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV show. Elliot made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. The lawmaker said that if citizens put in half as much interest and energy into Nigeria’s elections as […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

