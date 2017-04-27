Nigerian Air Force appoints Air Commodore Adesanya as new spokesperson
The Nigerian Air Force has appointed a new spokesman to manage its public affairs activities. He is Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya. The new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) replaced the former Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa. Until his recent appointment, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya was the pioneer Director of the Aircraft […]
Nigerian Air Force appoints Air Commodore Adesanya as new spokesperson
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!