Nigerian Air Force appoints Air Commodore Adesanya as new spokesperson

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force has appointed a new spokesman to manage its public affairs activities. He is Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya. The new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) replaced the former Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa. Until his recent appointment, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya was the pioneer Director of the Aircraft […]

