Nigerian Air Force appoints new spokesman

Olatokunbo Adesanya,has been appointed as the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force,he will be managing the public affairs activities. The new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) replaced the former Air Force spokesman, Ayodele Famuyiwa, a group captain. Until his recent appointment, Mr. Adesanya was the pioneer Director of Aircraft Quality Assurance at …

