Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Air Force appoints new spokesman

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Olatokunbo Adesanya,has been appointed as the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force,he will be managing the public affairs activities. The new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) replaced the former Air Force spokesman, Ayodele Famuyiwa, a group captain. Until his recent appointment, Mr. Adesanya was the pioneer Director of Aircraft Quality Assurance at …

The post Nigerian Air Force appoints new spokesman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.