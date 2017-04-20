Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical services to mark 53rd anniversary

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Baale checking his blood pressure.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The main event of the anniversary held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The post Nigerian Air Force provides free medical services to mark 53rd anniversary appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.