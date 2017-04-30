Nigerian Air Force to commence mass production of oxygen

The Nigerian Air Force says it is set to begin mass production of oxygen for domestic and other uses before the end of 2017.

Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, the Chief of Air Staff, stated this on Sunday during a routine inspection of some on-going expansion works at the Nigerian Air force Base in Yola.

Oxygen use for pilots and passengers is a pre-requisite in aviation when aircrafts reaches particular altitude and its production is subjected to strict international standards.

Abubakar said that the oxygen plant would produce enough gas for the needs of Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola as well as other bases.

“I am in Yola for a routine visit to see the expansion works been undertaken to accommodate newly inducted aircrafts and also to inspect the oxygen plant which is at the tail end of completion.

“Very soon, we will start producing oxygen for our needs and beyond,’’ Abubakar said.

On the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country, the Air Chief said that the Air Force would not relent until Nigeria’s enemies were defeated.

He also disclosed that the Air Force had intensified training and re-training of its personnel to strengthen its might and capability of protecting the country.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

