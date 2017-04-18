Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian arrested for robbing banks in New York

Apr 18, 2017

A United Nations employee was arrested for robbing four Manhattan banks, all during his lunch hour, New York Police said. Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, was picked up by police on Monday and charged with robbery and attempted robbery for the crimes committed during his two-month spree. All four banks are within walking distance of UN headquarters on First Ave.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

