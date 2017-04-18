Nigerian Baptist Convention Holds 104th Annual Session In Abuja

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) will hold this year’s annual 104th convention in the nation’s capital between Saturday, April 22 and Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the National Stadium in Abuja.

According to the President of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Baptist Conference, which is the host branch, Revd. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, who addressed a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the event is expected to be attended by over 30,000 delegates drawn from across Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world.

He said there would an Opening Service at the National Stadium, between 10 am and 1pm on April 22 while activities lined up will continue until April 27 when they will be brought to a close at the same National Stadium, where there will be a ‘Glorious Morning Encounter’ and ‘Inspection of Royal Ambassadors and Girls Auxiliary squads’ by the NBC officials.

Akanji added that this year’s convention in session is themed “Moving Forward: Overcoming the Challenges of Life through Jesus Christ” as found in the Book of John 16: 33 and will be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), state governors, prominent traditional rulers of the Baptist family and several other very important personalities.

The Nigerian Baptist Convention is the second largest Baptist convention affiliated to the Baptist World Alliance, and the third largest in the world after the Southern Baptist Convention of the United States of America, and the National Baptist Convention in USA.

“Conservatively, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has a population of three million baptized believers and a worshipping community of more than six million. Our churches are affiliated with the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

“The Nigerian Baptist Convention is made up of Churches and associations, which make up conferences; and constituting subsidiary organizational structures. The Nigerian Baptist Convention, has grown into over 10,000 Churches with about 3,000,000 baptized members and up to 6.5 million worshipping members spread across the nation.

“What started in 1850 by Thomas Jefferson Bowen, as a foreign missionary project of the Southern Baptist Convention of the United States of America, formally emerged as the Nigerian Baptist Convention in 1914; 63 years after the missionary work started. The Convention has since been completely self-governing, self-propagating, self-sustaining and self-supporting,” Akanji noted.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

