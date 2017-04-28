Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian drug dealer nabbed by Indian authorities

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Indian authorities have arrested a Nigerian identified as Ugochukwu John Nnadi who was caught peddling drugs. The Nigerian was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday afternoon for trying to sell mephedrone rock and powder. Reports in India news media said about 25 grammes of the drug in powder …

The post Nigerian drug dealer nabbed by Indian authorities appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.