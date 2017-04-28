Nigerian drug dealer nabbed by Indian authorities

The Indian authorities have arrested a Nigerian identified as Ugochukwu John Nnadi who was caught peddling drugs. The Nigerian was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday afternoon for trying to sell mephedrone rock and powder. Reports in India news media said about 25 grammes of the drug in powder …

The post Nigerian drug dealer nabbed by Indian authorities appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

