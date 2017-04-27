Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian female celebrities who slay in turbans

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Gone are the days when turban was used mostly for religious, customary of traditional purposes among Nigerians. Now, every fashionista will agree with me that Velvet is the latest material used to achieve turbans and its trending Nationwide. If you ask me, it has redefined ‘elegance’ and stands out among other types of head wraps …

The post Nigerian female celebrities who slay in turbans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.