Nigerian female celebrities who slay in turbans
Gone are the days when turban was used mostly for religious, customary of traditional purposes among Nigerians. Now, every fashionista will agree with me that Velvet is the latest material used to achieve turbans and its trending Nationwide. If you ask me, it has redefined ‘elegance’ and stands out among other types of head wraps …
The post Nigerian female celebrities who slay in turbans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!