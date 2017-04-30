Nigerian females clinch 8 medals at African Wrestling championships
Nigerian female wrestlers at the ongoing 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco, have clinched eight medals. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the medals comprise six gold and two silver. The gold medalist are Mercy Genesis 48 kg, Odunayo Adekuoroye 55kg, Aminat Adeniyi 58kg, Blessing Oborududu 63kg, Kemeasuodei Dressman 69kg and Gofit Winnie 75kg.
