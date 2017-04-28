Nigerian girls’ team pick AJC ticket at ITF/CAT 12&under – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Nigerian girls' team pick AJC ticket at ITF/CAT 12&under
Nigeria secured qualification for the African Junior Championship slated for September in Casablanca, Morocco as the 1st ITF/CAT West and Central African Teams Championships came to an end yesterday in Lagos. The Nigerian girls' team which has Iye …
