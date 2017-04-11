Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government begins online records update of workers

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Government has commenced the online records update of the Federal public servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government that are currently enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). This is contained in a circular titled “Employee Online Records Update and Service-Wide Implementation of the Human Resource(HR) […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerian government begins online records update of workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.