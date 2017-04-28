Nigerian government inaugurates Governing Boards, Councils of health institutions
Nigerian government through the Federal Ministry of Health on Friday in Abuja, inaugurated the Governing Boards and Councils of some tertiary health institutions, to strengthen the health sector. Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, urged the appointees to support the vision and core values of President Muhammadu Buhari on transparency and accountability. He said the […]
