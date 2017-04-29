Nigerian Heritage Sites: Rocky Road To UNESCO Enlistment

Nigeria is blessed with wonderful tourist destinations and heritage sites that are part of the people’s culture. In this report, CHIKA OKEKE identifies the challenges facing the country in its bid to get UNESCO enlist some of its nominated heritage sites in World Heritage list.

On November 16, 1972, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference adopted a convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The World Heritage Convention (WHC) is the highest internationally ratified treaty for the protection of cultural and natural heritage in the world.

The objective of the convention is for the identification, preservation, conservation, presentation and transmission of natural and cultural heritage of outstanding universal value to future generations.

Nigeria became signatory to the convention in the 1974 and has been able to enlist two sites into the world heritage list. They are: Sukur Cultural Landscape Adamawa, (1999) and Osun Osogbo Sacred Groove in 2005.

Determined to enlist more Nigerian sites, the federal government through the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), updated the UNESCO tentative list in 2007 by adding sites such as Oke-Idanre Cultural Landscape, Ondo, Surame Cultural Landscape Sokoto and Kano City Walls and Associated sites in Kano.

Also in 2016, a natural site known as Cross River Korup – Takamanda National Park (CRITOK) was added to Nigeria’s tentative list which is already prepared for trans-boundary nomination by Nigeria and Cameroon.

Despite these strategies, the nomination process for UNESCO World Heritage in the country has been bedeviled by daunting challenges due to increasing apathy against heritage sites by youths as a result of exposure to western education and ideas.

Added to apathy is the attitude of religious followers who are averse to traditional ideas, beliefs, artistic expressions as well as weak legal framework for the protection and preservation of heritage resources.

Limited documentation and knowledge of intangible heritage are also part of the problems as elders who are custodians of the unique cultural heritage die without transmitting the knowledge to the younger generation.

Also, neglect of traditional maintenance and conservation practice in some sites as a result of the difficulty in mobilising the local community to participate in communal work as well as inadequate plans for heritage sites within the regional or national development plans could also be seen as critical issues leading up to Nigeria UNESCO World heritage nomination.

The preparation and submission of nomination dossier takes several years of rigorous processes that require sufficient funds. In Nigeria community participation in world heritage nomination process has been minimal due to lack of adequate enlightenment on the value of heritage sites.

These challenges were further highlighted at a two-day retreat for management staff and curators of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in Kano State from 13th to 14th April with the theme,”Issues and Challenges of UNESCO World Heritage Nomination Process in Nigeria”.

Worried by the challenges, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed kicked against the misconceptions that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Culture and its relevant agencies to preserve, protect and promote national heritage.

“Government interest and involvement in the management of heritage resources valuable to communities and the nation should not be given this conventional perception since government work with little bearing to the lives of the communities who are supposed to be the real owners and custodians of these heritage resources.”

Mohammed lamented reports of high level degradation of heritage sites due to actions or inactions of communities living around the sites noting that government’s effort to promote and present important heritage sites to UNESCO for enlistment was becoming more difficult.

“UNESCO considers the level of participation of communities in the management of heritage sites very crucial before they qualify for enlistment, therefore; different levels of authorities from the traditional to the local and state governments must cooperate with NCMM in the management of heritage sites within their jurisdiction in accordance with world heritage standards”.

The minister further pointed out that one of the most important benefits of enlisting sites into the world heritage list is for boosting tourism, which he said leads to economic empowerment of nations and communities.

According to him, “Tourism which thrives only in peaceful and cordial environments has suffered a great deal in recent years around the world including Nigeria due to the activities of criminals and insurgents.”

He regretted that the media aggravated the situation through sensational reportage that scared not only tourists but created negative implications in the assessment and recommendations of the world heritage committee.

“It is our collective responsibility not only to ensure peaceful co-existence within our communities but also to responsibly manage the type of news we peddle around as well as to appreciate the efforts of the present administration towards tackling the menace of insurgency and the restoration of peace in our communities”.

The minister affirmed that Nigeria signed the UNESCO convention with the firm belief in the value of protecting and preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the country for national development.

Committed to promoting Nigeria’s heritage resources, the director-general of NCMM, Mallam Yusuf Abdallah Usman said the retreat was a follow up to the 2016 edition in Kaduna where the commission produced an action plan for 2017 to 2021.

He recalled that for several years UNESCO made concerted efforts to raise awareness on the immeasurable contributions of heritage resources to the economic, environmental and social development of any nation.

“This amply manifest in the important roles culture has been playing in global agenda such as conservation, human rights, education and poverty alleviation among others,” Usman said.

Usman disclosed that Kano was chosen for the retreat as UNESCO has adopted the nomination of Kano City Walls and associated sites as an upstream project, noting that the federal government is determined to make development of heritage resources part of the national development agenda.

“For a site to qualify for enlistment, it has to be in an excellent state of conservation with adequate management regimes and strong legal framework for its protection, it must also have full documentation of its history of existence and development as well as records of conservation and other interventions,” he added.

The Kano State attorney- general and commissioner for Justice, Hon Haruna Muhammad Falali who spoke on behalf of the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assured of the state’s support in uplifting the image of the commission.

He confirmed that the state government provided soft loans to workers at Kofar Mate Dye Pit to strengthen their skills in a bid to promote it’s cultural heritage.

On plans to protect Kano City Walls, he said, “We established a police station immediately after Gidan Murtala in order to prevent people from using it as construction material, so any defaulter arrested desecrating the walls will be charged to court and if found guilty, will be sentenced to prison or given an option of fine”.

On his part, the speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Alhassan Rurum noted that the retreat provided a platform for cultural assessment nationwide in the areas of tourism, conservation of monuments, identification of new sites and enlistment of cultural heritage into national and UNESCO World Heritage list.

Rurum who was represented by the deputy chief whip, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon Bello Butu-butu emphasized that Kano was blessed with many cultural potentials like ancient palace of Gidan Dan Hausa that was established in 1919, historical Kofar Mata Dye-pits Centre established in 15th Century, ancient settlements like Dala Hill, Gwaron Dutse and among others.

He assured of the Kano assembly’s support in the preservation, conservation and promotion of Kano heritage resources just as he recalled that NCMM organised the 2010 African Heritage Conference in Kano where 16 African countries nominated Kano heritage and monuments as an outstanding icons for enlistment from Africa.

Considering the universal value of culture and tourism, the chairman House of Representatives committee on Culture and Tourism, Hon Ogbeide- Ihama Omoreige observed that the cultural sector is a veritable tool in the promotion and development of any nation.

He stated that World Heritage listing has encouraged the development of communities and various culture around the world that has outstanding values.

Ihama -Omoreige assured that the committee would partner the Senate to pass and enact new legal frameworks of the commission just as he canvassed for extra budgetary allocation to enable the commission discharge it’s duties meaningfully.

