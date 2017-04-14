Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian lady and her boyfriend captured on camera fighting on the street (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Entertainment


Nigerian lady and her boyfriend captured on camera fighting on the street (photos)
A social media user has shared photos of a woman and her boyfriend engaging in a merciless fight on the street in Abuja. The user identified the lady simply as, Amina, and expressed that the lady started fighting on the streets this Friday, April 14

