Nigerian Lady Cries Out For Help After Police Have Refused To Arrest Her Rich Boyfriend Who Nearly Beat Her To Death
Lady has cries out for justice after being battered and shot in Lagos
The embattled lady wrote:
“I never understood Domestic viloence till it happened to me, We Had An Argument, Though I Was Wrong For Verbally Confronting Him In His House He Beat Me Up Mercilessly And Shot At Me 3 Times, Then Locked His Door So No One Would Be Able To Come To My Rescue, Finally I Was Rushed To The Hospital, And Carried The Evidence To Lagos Police, He Was Summoned To The Station But Did Not Spend More Than 5Mins, Its Over 10days Now Still Nothing Has Happened, Please I Need Justice, He must Face The Law”
The post Nigerian Lady Cries Out For Help After Police Have Refused To Arrest Her Rich Boyfriend Who Nearly Beat Her To Death appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!