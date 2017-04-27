Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Lady Cries Out For Help After Police Have Refused To Arrest Her Rich Boyfriend Who Nearly Beat Her To Death

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nigerian Lady Cries Out For Help After Police Have Refused To Arrest Her Rich Boyfriend Who Nearly Beat Her To Death

Lady has cries out for justice after being battered and shot in Lagos

The embattled lady wrote:

“I never understood Domestic viloence till it happened to me, We Had An Argument, Though I Was Wrong For Verbally Confronting Him In His House He Beat Me Up Mercilessly And Shot At Me 3 Times, Then Locked His Door So No One Would Be Able To Come To My Rescue, Finally I Was Rushed To The Hospital, And Carried The Evidence To Lagos Police, He Was Summoned To The Station But Did Not Spend More Than 5Mins, Its Over 10days Now Still Nothing Has Happened, Please I Need Justice, He must Face The Law”

The post Nigerian Lady Cries Out For Help After Police Have Refused To Arrest Her Rich Boyfriend Who Nearly Beat Her To Death appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.