Nigerian lady narrates how aircraft she was on-board almost went in flames 20 minutes after departure today (Photo/Video)

Twitter user, Oriaku recounted her experience today after the flight she was in almost went up in flames 20 minutes after departure.

Read her tweets below…



Watch video of the smoke filled airplane below…

Every One on this aero contractor flight could have died today but for God. I’m grateful. Nigerian airports need new directors/ flights pic.twitter.com/KB65yWRJYw — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

