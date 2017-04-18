Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian lady narrates how aircraft she was on-board almost went in flames 20 minutes after departure today (Photo/Video)

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Twitter user, Oriaku recounted her experience today after the flight she was in almost went up in flames 20 minutes after departure.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read her tweets below…

Watch video of the smoke filled airplane below…

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.