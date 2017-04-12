Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Lady Who Claimed To Be Efe’s Fiance Cries Out

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Nigerian lady, who on Monday went viral after she posted a “fake” loved up photo of her and Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba, claiming to be his fiance, has finally broken her silence.. The Style Blogger, @timibosschic has come out to clarify that the photo was photoshopped and she does not know Efe… …

