Nigerian Man Arrested In Switzerland For Deceiving 14 Women Into Marriage

A Nigerian man, Christopher Ehifoh, based in Switzerland has been arrested after being accused of deceiving women in the name of marriage.

Christopher, who hails from Edo state reportedly lives in Prattein, Switzerland. where he is married to a white lady simply identified as Tanja.

According to reports, the man conducted marriage ceremonies with three different ladies in Delta, Lagos and Benin within one year and has married multiple women in Nigeria in elaborate wedding ceremonies in the past 10 years.

When his wife, Tanja found out about his activities, she contacted the authorities who arrested him over criminal deceit, advanced fee fraud and bigamy. Barrister Kingsley Uche revealed a petition has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police and a law suit filed against Christopher. He also confirmed that about 14 women have come out to identify Christopher as their “husband” with evidence to back it up.

