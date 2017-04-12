Nigerian News from Leadership News 2017-04-12 03:24:47

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has paid over N30 billion to its contractors since the new board and management assumed duties on November 4, 2016.

The managing director, Mr Nsima Ekere, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with executive members of the NDDC Contractors’ Association at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ekere stated that he has also given directives that all interim payment certificates below N20 million be processed for immediate payment, saying, “The process of documentation has started, because we believe that things should be done right.”

He disclosed that the new board met over 8,000 projects, among which were numerous abandoned projects spread across the region, as well as and a contingent liability of N1.3 trillion.

The NDDC boss, stressed the need for the commission to get its full funding, as provided for in the NDDC Act, to enable it carry out its mandate.

Ekere outlined the efforts being made to tackle the funding challenge, noting that the commission was already meeting with the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta to ascertain the exact outstanding being owed the Commission.

He said that the new governing Board and management of the NDDC came prepared for the task of developing the Niger Delta, having used the four months before inauguration to work out new strategies for development, anchored on the 4-R initiatives.

The NDDC boss said: “We were nominated in July and then resumed on November 4, 2016. So, the four months of waiting gave us one advantage that this board and management have over any other board.”

